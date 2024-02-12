Attack on Rafah will lead to huge humanitarian disaster: official

“The Zionist regime's attack on Rafah means a great humanitarian disaster in occupied Palestine,” Gharibabadi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA. “I hope that this public awareness of the depth of the crimes of the Zionist regime will cause these crimes to stop as soon as possible, but unfortunately, we do not see a serious will [to stop these crimes].”

He added, “Unfortunately, the Zionist regime continues its crimes in Gaza amidst the silence of the international community, countries claiming human rights, and international organizations. The crime in the Gaza Strip has passed, and now the issue of the Rafah area is also discussed, and they even carried out attacks there. This means a great humanitarian disaster in occupied Palestine.”

The official noted, “Of course, public opinion, some countries, and international organizations have realized the depth of this disaster, but this is not enough.”

