Terrorists intend to challenge democracy in Pakistan: Iran FM spox.

Nasser Kanaani issued a statement, condemning the twin blasts in Pakistan, which left 28 fatalities in Balochistan province on Wednesday.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran stands in solidarity with the friendly government and nation of Pakistan in their fight against terrorism and their commitment to holding democratic elections.

The 12th round of general elections is currently underway in Pakistan on February 8, 2024, to elect members of the 16th National Assembly. The general elections commenced on Thursday morning under tight security at 90,000 polling stations across the country.

