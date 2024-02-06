Reopening of embassies key to developing Iran-Sudan ties: FM

Amirabdollahian made the remark at a meeting on Monday with Ali Al-Sadiq Ali, Sudan's acting foreign minister, who is in Tehran for high-level talks.

The visit comes after Sudan said in October it was restoring diplomatic relations with Iran, seven years after it had severed them and closed its embassy in Tehran.

“The presence of the Sudanese delegation in Tehran shows the serious will of Sudan's high-ranking officials to strengthen and develop relations” with Iran, Amirabdollahian said.

He added that the Islamic Republic was likewise committed to developing relations with Sudan.

Sudan’s top diplomat lamented the discontinuation of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Khartoum in 2016, and expressed his country’s serious will to restore and expand bilateral ties.

