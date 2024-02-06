Top security official: Iran respects Iraq’s sovereignty

Ahmadian made the comments in a meeting with Iraqi National Security Advisor Qassim al-Araji in Baghdad on Monday, according to Iraqi media.

Referring to the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s emphasis on this issue, Iran’s top security official said that all problems can be resolved through meaningful and constructive talks.

Al-Araji, on his part, described Iran-Iraq relations as distinctive and strategic, saying that the two friendly countries share many commonalities.

He also said that Iraq has always sought to strengthen its relations with other countries in a way that common interests are protected based on the principle of mutual respect.

Al-Araji noted that meetings held by Iraqi and Iranian officials show the depth of ties and the development of common views in the face of threats and challenges, which he said requires adopting solutions that are direct and far away from unilateralism.

The Iraqi official added that participation in constructive negotiations resolves all emerging problems.

According to Iraqi media, Ahmadian and Al-Araji, in addition to exploring ways to strengthen Tehran-Baghdad relations at all levels, discussed the political and security situation in the region as well.

The top Iranian security official arrived at Baghdad’s International Airport on Monday morning for a daylong official trip to Iraq.

This is the first trip of Ahmadian to the Arab country since he was appointed secretary of Iran’s top security body in June 2023.

His visit comes three days after the US struck positions of resistance groups in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for the death of three American forces in a drone strike in Jordan on January 28.

Tehran, Baghdad, and Damascus condemned the US strikes as a violation of national sovereignty of Iraq and Syria.

