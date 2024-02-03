Ending Israeli crimes only way to restore stability to West Asia: Iran FM

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation on Thursday with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

In the phone call, Amirabdollahian and Borrell discussed the latest issues in Iran-EU relations as well as regional and international developments.

The Iranian minister reiterated in the conversation that a recent decision by the United States and Britain to attack Yemen had escalated the situation in the region.

He said the root cause of the current crisis in the West Asia region is the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Amirabdollahian hailed the positive role played by Borrell in regional and international issues and welcomed efforts to resolve differences between Iran and the EU countries through constructive dialogue.

For his part, Borrell elaborated on the role that can be played by Iran in restoring stability to the region as he expressed concern about the recent escalation in the Red Sea region.

He also ensured Amirabdollahian that the EU’s decision to form a maritime coalition would be aimed at protecting European commercial ships sailing in the region and would not target any country.

