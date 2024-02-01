Agreement on Arash gas field within reach through cooperation: Iran

“The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that agreement on the Arash field case is available in an atmosphere of cooperation and constructive interaction and by respecting the interests and benefits of the two countries,” said Kanaani in a statement.

His remarks came in response to a statement issued by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait earlier on Wednesday in which the two countries had repeated previous claims regarding control of Arash, a gas field known by Kuwait as Durra.

He said that Iran is ready to work with Kuwait on issues like the demarcation of maritime borders and how to use shared oil and gas resources in the Persian Gulf.

The official said putting forward unilateral claims in various statements and the media would not create a proper condition for the management of the disputes regarding the gas field.

Kanaani said Iran is ready to engage in technical negotiations with Kuwait in a friendly atmosphere to reach a win-win solution to the dispute.

endNewsMessage1