FM urges US to stop threatening Iran, says Tehran’s response would be decisive

Amirabdollahian’s remarks come on the heels of US threats to retaliate against a recent drone attack in a northeast Jordanian outpost that killed three American forces. Washington has blamed what it called Iran-backed groups for the attack.

Addressing a cabinet session in Tehran on Wednesday, the Iranian foreign minister said that regional resistance is an existing reality in the face of occupation.

The US should stop using the language of threat and blame-game, and should focus on a political solution, he said, warning the United States that Iran’s response would be prompt and decisive in the face of threats.

The Islamic Republic has already denied any involvement in the Sunday attack against American forces in Jordan and said that resistance groups in the region do not take orders from Tehran in their decisions and actions including those in support of the Palestinian people.

endNewsMessage1