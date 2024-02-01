We neither seek nor fear war: IRGC chief to US

Addressing the National Congress for the Commemoration of the 24,000 Martyrs from Tehran on Wednesday, Major General Hossein Salami dismissed US threats against Iran amid heightened tensions over the death of three American forces.

“We hear threatening words from American officials,” he said. “You have tested us and we know each other, we will not leave any threat unanswered.”

US military bases in the region have faced more than 160 attacks since the beginning of the Israeli regime’s war on the Gaza Strip on October 7 due to Washington’s support for the occupying regime’s genocidal war.

Meanwhile, a drone attack along the Jordan-Syria border on Sunday killed three American forces, marking the first time in the last few months that US forces have been killed.

The US has said it would respond appropriately to the “Iran-backed group” responsible for the attack. The hawkish members of the Republican party also appealed for more direct military action against Iran.

Iran, for its part, has rejected any link to the attack, saying it would take decisive action in case of any US aggression.

“We are not looking for war, but we are not afraid of it either,” General Salami asserted, adding, “We are not warmongers, but we defend ourselves and our glory.”

