News code : ۱۴۴۳۰۸۶
US knows political solution only way to end regional crisis: Iran FM
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian says that the United States should concentrate its efforts for ending the current crisis in the West Asia region on political solutions rather than seeking an escalation in military confrontation.
Amirabdollahian wrote in a Persian post on the X on Tuesday that the US will go nowhere by continuing to support the Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu and his war against Palestinians in Gaza.
"The White House knows very well that the solution to ending the war and genocide in Gaza and the current crisis in the region is a political one," said the minister.