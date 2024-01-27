Raisi says world freedom-seekers hail South Africa's complaint against genocide

The move against the genocide that is taking place in Gaza is praised not only by the Islamic World but also by all freedom-seekers across the globe, President Raisi said late on Thursday in a telephone conversation with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa.

Over the phone, Raisi said South Africa made an initiative and took a brave measure.

Raisi said all world nations expect the ICJ to issue a verdict against the crime of the Zionist regime.

"The Islamic Republic strongly supports South Africa's move."

For his part, the South African president said the tragic incidents happening in Gaza could reveal the true face of the so-called advocates of the human rights.

Cyril said the Islamic Republic has always stood by his country as a real friend in the difficult situations.

South Africa filed a complaint with the ICJ in November to hold the regime accountable for its war crimes in Gaza.

From the onset of Al-Aqsa Storm operation on October 7, 2023, over 26,000 Palestinians, including thousands of children and women have been killed in Israeli regime's attacks on the enclave.

