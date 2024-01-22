Israeli regime’s terrorism aimed at diverting attention from Gaza: Raisi

Addressing a Cabinet session on Sunday, Raisi offered his condolences on the martyrdom of five Islamic Revolution Guards Corps officers in an Israeli attack in Syria a day earlier.

The Iranian president said the attack was a sign the Israeli regime has become helpless as a result of its defeat in the Gaza war.

“The Zionists commit such crimes in the hope they could divert public attention in the region and in the world from their unsuccessful crimes in Gaza,” he said.

The IRGC said on Saturday that five of its officers, who had been serving in Syria in an advisory capacity, had been killed in an Israeli attack on a residential building in Damascus earlier in the day.

Iran has said it will definitely respond to the crime at the right time and place.

The attack came as the Israeli regime has killed more 25,000 Palestinians since it launched an aggression on Gaza in early October.

