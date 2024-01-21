Zionists seeks to change the playing field in West Asia: Egyptian analyst

“In my opinion, the October 7 operation was a strategic and thought-provoking event that created many current regional trends. The West Asian region will not return to the period before the October 7 operation. Israel now sees its benefit to a large extent in the escalation of tensions and their spread to the larger regional environment. It is for this reason that we have seen that Israeli assassination squads have been activated recently and have assassinated a number of senior officials of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or resistance movements at the regional level such as Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah,” Salah said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “With such actions, Israel is trying to design a new playing field and get out of the playing field that it was forced into due to the October 7 operation. In fact, Israel is trying to define new possibilities and capacities in the shadow of the strategic deadlock in Gaza and guide the process of equations and developments in a direction that best serves its interests.”

According to the Egyptian analyst, the Israelis have failed in their war on the Gaza Strip and, for this reason, they want to expand the scope of the war far beyond the Palestinian enclave.

