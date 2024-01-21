Iran's FM: Zionists arch enemy of regional security

Iran's military advisers will powerfully continue to fight terrorism and ensure the security of the region, Amirabdollahian wrote on his X account late on Saturday.

The Israeli regime is the main accomplice of terrorist movements and the arch enemy of the security of the region, he added.

Undoubtedly, the defeat of the Zionists against the Gazans' will cannot be compensated by such cowardly terrorist actions, he noted.

He also prayed to God for the rest of the martyrs to rest in peace.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced on Saturday evening that the fifth military advisor, Mohammad Amin Samadi, died of his wounds sustained in the attack.

The four other martyrs include Hojjatollah Omidvar, Ali Aqazadeh, Hossein Mohammadi, and Saeed Karimi. The IRGC announced their martyrdom earlier on Saturday.

The Iranian military advisors and several Syrian forces lost their lives in the Israeli regime airstrike on a residential building in a neighborhood of the capital Damascus earlier in the day.

The strike came days after the IRGC fired ballistic missiles at Syrian bases of terrorists involved in recent terror attacks in Iran, as well as an Israeli espionage center in Iraq’s northern Kurdistan region.

endNewsMessage1