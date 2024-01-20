IRGC’s Erbil missile strike was based on legitimate defense: Amirabdollahian

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Dutch counterpart Hanke Bruins Slot on Friday.

"In striking the targets in Erbil, Iran sought to deal effectively with terrorism in the region," the Iranian foreign minister said.

"The center of plotting some terrorist attacks in Iran, which killed many innocent Iranian people, was an espionage base in Iraq’s Kurdistan," he added.

The top Iranian diplomat reiterated that Tehran respects Iraq’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Amirabdollahian underlined that Iran would never compromise on its national security.

He urged the Netherlands to take an appropriate and effective measure to fight terrorism.

