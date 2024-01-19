News code : ۱۴۳۹۰۹۴
Number of the killed after Pakistan attack rises to 9
Number of those who were killed after Pakistan’s Thursday missile attack on a border village in southeastern Iran reached 9.
Two men were added to the number of the dead, Ali Reza Marhamati, the deputy governor general of Sistan-Baluchestan province in southeastern Iran announced.
Earlier, the official had confirmed the killing of three women and four children during the missile attack who were all non-Iranians.
Saravan located 347 km southeast of Zahedan, the capital city of Sistan-Baluchestan, borders with Pakistan.