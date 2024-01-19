Iranian Labour News Agency

Number of the killed after Pakistan attack rises to 9

Number of those who were killed after Pakistan’s Thursday missile attack on a border village in southeastern Iran reached 9.

Two men were added to the number of the dead, Ali Reza Marhamati, the deputy governor general of Sistan-Baluchestan province in southeastern Iran announced.

Earlier, the official had confirmed the killing of three women and four children during the missile attack who were all non-Iranians.

Saravan located 347 km southeast of Zahedan, the capital city of Sistan-Baluchestan, borders with Pakistan.

