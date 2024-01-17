Iran border guards destroy terrorist group in southeast borderline

Brigadier General Ahmadali Goudarzi, commander of border guards of Sistan and Baluchestan province, said on Wednesday that the border regiment of Jakigor district vigilantly identified an armed group, who were attempting to enter the country to carry out sabotage and engaged in a confrontation, which led to the exchange of heavy fire.

Amid the fierce clash, an element of the terrorist group was killed, and two others were injured who could escape, he said, adding that border guards continue to apprehend the terrorists in that region.

The senior police official further noted border guards succeeded in seizing a vehicle as well as a significant number of arms, ammunition, explosive devices, hand grenades, detonators, and an RPG launcher.

Jakigor district is located in the Rask County of Sistan and Baluchestan province. In an attack on a police headquarters in Rask County 11 police officers were killed and several others were wounded overnight on December 14/15, 2023.

endNewsMessage1