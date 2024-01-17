Iran has no limit in defending its security: Defense minister

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet session on Wednesday, Ashtiani referred to missile attacks by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) against terrorists in the region, saying: "It doesn't matter to us, we will react from any area that threatens Iran."

However, he said that Iran's reaction will be proportionate, decisive, and tough.

We condemn terrorism all over the world, the minister noted, adding that in case of any violation of people's rights and terrorist actions against the Iranians, we will react strongly and we do not set any limits in this regard.

Ashtiani said that Iran respects the sovereignty, interests of countries, their rights and laws, and the territorial integrity of all countries, especially our neighbors.

The IRGC said on Tuesday that four Kheibar Shekan ballistic missiles had been launched from Khuzestan province in southwest Iran towards Daesh terrorist positions in Idlib, Syria.

Daesh claimed responsibility for two bomb blasts that killed nearly 100 people at a memorial service for Iran’s top anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani in southeastern Iran early this month.

Four more missiles were launched from western Iran, along with seven others from the northwest of the country, targeting a Mossad center in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Nine missiles of various types also struck the positions of other terrorist groups in different areas of the occupied territories in Syria, according to IRGC statements.

