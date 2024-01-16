Pounding Mossad's, terrorists’ positions part of Iran's response: FM spox

Kanaani said on Tuesday that the late Monday attacks on Erbil and Idlib are in line with Iran’s policy to defend its sovereignty and security powerfully.

Terrorism is an all-inclusive threat against the world, he argued, adding that Iran is determined to combat terrorism in the framework of regional and international collaborations.

According to the diplomat, the Islamic Republic has always been supporting peace, security, and stability in the region and abiding by respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of other countries; however, it will not hesitate to apply its legitimate right to respond to sources of wreaking havoc against its national security.

The enemies embarked on committing crimes against the Iranian nation and government; thus, the Islamic Republic used its powerful intelligence apparatus to identify criminals’ hideouts and then launched precision missiles to target the foes, Kanaani said.

endNewsMessage1