Iran not seeking expansion of war: expert

“Until now, Iran has behaved very calmly and patiently towards the issues that have happened and are happening. Iran does not want the expansion of war, but if the United States or the United Kingdom want to deliberately enter the conflict, they must take responsibility for any action and reaction in the region,” he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “The United States and the United Kingdom have repeatedly announced to the Islamic Republic of Iran that we do not want the expansion of the conflict, but it is England that brought America into the middle of the battlefield to encourage it to take action.”

Zanganeh said the U.S. and the UK have expanded the scope of war with their actions and that they bear responsibility for the consequences of their actions.

He noted, “Iran continues its efforts and there has been no change in Iran's policy to defend the oppressed people of Palestine. While it wants to protect the rights of the oppressed, it also wants to stop any kind of military operations against the Palestinian people, both in Gaza and in the West Bank.”

