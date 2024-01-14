Israeli regime behind most conflicts in region: Eslami

“The footprint of the Zionists is seen in most of the conflicts in the region. If there is no conflict, they will have no comfort, and these conflicts are in line with their interests,” Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said on Saturday at a TV program on Palestine.

He also criticized the “apartheid” Israeli regime for using United Nations capacities to establish immunity for itself, as no resolution has so far been issued against the regime over its undeclared nuclear weapons program.

Eslami meanwhile said that weapons of mass destruction have no place in Iran’s defense doctrine and that the country does not intend to use nukes to achieve a balance of power, as its foreign policy is based on active interaction.

The official also said that Iran is among the world’s top producers of radiopharmaceuticals, with 220 medical centers across the country currently using these types of medicines.

The country is also using nuclear energy in its agriculture and industry sectors, despite foreign attempts to prevent Iran from gaining those achievements, Eslami said.

endNewsMessage1