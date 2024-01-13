Iran seeking to expand trade ties with Bangladesh: Raisi

In a message on Friday to congratulate Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her reelection, Raisi expressed hope that Iran and Bangladesh can see an expansion of bilateral ties as the two have great cultural, historical and religious commonalities.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was sworn in for her fourth straight five-year term on Thursday.

Hasina took the oath of office after her ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) party won a landslide victory in the country's 12th parliament elections held on Jan. 7.

