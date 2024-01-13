Amirabdollahian: US should stop supporting Tel Aviv

On Friday evening, Hossein Amirabdollahian wrote on his social media page that Yemen's action in supporting the women and children of Gaza and confronting the Israeli regime's genocide is admirable.

Iran's foreign minister further wrote that Sana'a is fully committed to maritime security and shipping.

Amirabdollahian advised the US instead of a military attack on Yemen to immediately stop all military and security cooperation with Tel Aviv - against the people of Gaza and the West Bank - so that security returns to the entire region.

