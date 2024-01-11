Iran Intelligence Ministry: 35 elements linked to Kerman terror attack arrested

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry said that the 35 individuals were arrested in the Iranian provinces of Kerman, Sistan and Baluchestan, Khorasan Razavi, Isfahan, Tehran, and West Azerbaijan.

Several other elements linked to the twin suicide bombings have been identified overseas, it said, adding that the forces are taking necessary actions to arrest them.

The attacks took place on January 3, on the anniversary of the assassination of Iran’s anti-terror icon Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was martyred in a US drone strike in Iraq in 2020.

Two explosions ripped through a route leading to the top general’s resting place as people had gathered for his martyrdom anniversary. So far, 93 people have been confirmed dead, with 284 others getting injured.

The Daesh terror group claimed responsibility for the attacks which have drawn international condemnation from across the world.

