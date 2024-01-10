Iran, Russia foreign ministers discuss combating terrorism

Lavrov offered his sincere condolences over the tragic death of people who gathered in the Iranian city of Kerman to commemorate the anniversary of General Qassem Soleimani’s martyrdom and were killed by terrorists, it said.

The sides reiterated mutual commitments to the further coordination of efforts to combat international terrorism.

The ministers also exchanged views on the Middle East and international problems of mutual interest, including the situation in and around the Gaza Strip, as well as in the Red Sea.

The two top diplomats stressed the importance of ramping up political dialogue and practical cooperation in line with the agreements reached by the two countries’ leaders.

