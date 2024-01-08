Iran FM says Israel has reached none of its goals in Gaza war

Amirabdollahian was speaking on Sunday as he briefed President Ebrahim Raisi and other cabinet ministers on the latest developments in Gaza where the Israeli regime has been pressing ahead with its brutal attacks for over three months now.

“Over the course of more than 90 days, none of the goals of the Zionist regime has been achieved, including the annihilation of Hamas or even disarming it as well as releasing the captives held by the Palestinians in Gaza,” the foreign minister said.

“For that reason, the Zionists have resorted to the environment outside Gaza and attempted to establish a so-called fake victory for themselves by assassinating Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut,” Amirabdollahian stated in reference to an Israeli drone strike that killed deputy Hamas political leader al-Arouri in the Lebanese capital on January 2.

The Iranian foreign minister also spoke about rifts within the Israeli cabinet as well as disagreements in the US over its support for the regime in the Gaza war.

Amirabdollahian meanwhile said that Iran emphasizes the importance of lasting security in the region, and believes that tranquility can be restored after war crimes are halted in Gaza, humanitarian aid is sent to the besieged territory, the forced displacement of Gazans is stopped, and they are allowed to decide their future through democratic ways.

