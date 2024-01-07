'Killing of innocents comes from a US-Zionist dirty thought'

Trace of the Takfiri groups in the region, the Zionist regime of Israel in Gaza and the United States in Iraq and Afghanistan is seen in those killings and massacre, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said in the Sunday Majlis session in Tehran.

The speaker made the remarks while speaking about the Wednesday terrorist attacks in Kerman, southern Iran, which led to killing of about 90 people who had come to attend the martyrdom anniversary of the General Soleimani on January 4.

The tragic incident proved the hostility of cruelty in the heart of the enemies, he added.

He went on to say that the criminals kill the civilians, women and children to satisfy their sponsors.

According to Qalibaf, the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Commission is charged with reviewing the aspects of the tragedy to present it as a report to the Consultative Assembly.

Two terrorist blasts occurred en route to the Kerman martyrs cemetery and the burial site of the former Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force commander General Qassem Soleimani who was assassinated by the US forces in Iraq on January 3, 2020. The blasts took place out of the route of visit of the people who were there to mark the fourth martyrdom anniversary of General Soleimani and out of the roads leading to checkpoints.

