Iran will firmly deal with Kerman attacks’ perpetrators: Raisi

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has said that the Islamic Republic will firmly deal with the perpetrators of the Kerman terrorist attacks that left more than 80 people dead and scores more injured during a ceremony to commemorate the assassinated General Qassem Soleimani.

The Iranian president said that such terrorist acts will not bring any results for the perpetrators and their supporters. Rather, he added, such acts reveal to the world the ‘criminal nature of the Zionist regime and its backers.”

Berdimuhamedow condemned the “inhumane” attack, and extended condolences on behalf of Turkmenistan’s people and government to the Iranian nation, especially the families of the victims of the attack.

The two presidents discussed bilateral cooperation between their countries as well.

