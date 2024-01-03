Israeli regime’s terror machine a real threat to regional peace: Iran FM

In a post in his social media account on Wednesday, Amirabdolahian said that the assassination a day earlier in the Lebanese capital Beirut of Saleh al-Arouri, a senior official of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, was a “cowardly terrorist operation” which proved that Israel has failed to reach its objectives in the war in Gaza.

“The malicious activity of this regime’s terror machine in other countries is a real threat to peace and security and a serious alarm bell for the security of the countries in the region,” he said in the post.

The top Iranian diplomat offered his condolences to head of Hamas politburo Ismail Haniyeh and the heroic nation of Palestine on the martyrdom of Arouri who served as deputy head of Hamas politburo before he was assassinated in a drone strike allegedly carried out by the Israeli regime late on Tuesday.

