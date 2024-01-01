Iran’s security chief meets senior official of Yemen’s Houthis

Ahmadian met and held talks with Abdul-Salam in the Iranian capital city of Tehran on Sunday.

The two sides exchanged views over issues of mutual interest and regional security.

Praising the resistance of the Yemeni people and government during the difficult years, Ahmadian hailed their courageous actions in supporting the Palestinian people against the aggression and brutal attacks of the Zionist regime.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The Yemeni armed forces have in the past several weeks carried out missile and drone attacks on Israeli positions and stepped up attacks against Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea. They say the attacks will continue until the war stops and Gazans receive the food and medicine they need.

The relentless Israeli military campaign against Gaza has killed over 21,500 people, most of them women and children. Another 55,660 individuals have been wounded.

endNewsMessage1