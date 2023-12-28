Nothing new in Iran’s nuclear activities: Nuclear chief

The UN nuclear watchdog said Tuesday that Iran has reversed a months-long slowdown in the rate at which it is enriching uranium to up to 60% purity.

Iran has “increased its production of highly enriched uranium, reversing a previous output reduction from mid-2023,” the IAEA said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said in response that the other side is trying to divert public attention from the Zionist regime’s war on Gaza toward Iran.

“We did not do anything new, and it is our routine activity that is being carried out according to the framework and regulations,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a weekly cabinet session on Wednesday morning.

“What the other party has said is not a new thing, and it is more of a media hype,” he said. “Given the political conditions and the situation that has happened to the other party in Gaza, they are trying to create a different atmosphere and divert public attention from the Gaza side toward Iran.”

In fact, he contended, it is clear what their goals are when they do such things.

