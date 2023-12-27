Iran, Azerbaijan FMs discuss developments in the South Caucasus

During the telephone conversation, Hossein Amirabdollahian welcomed the progress of the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia and referred to his upcoming trip to Armenia.

He emphasized once again the continuation of the constructive efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran to achieve sustainable peace between Baku and Yerevan.

Jehun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan while appreciating the constructive positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, positively evaluated the process of negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

He expressed hope that the final peace agreement between the two countries would be signed in the near future.

Also, in this telephone conversation, the parties welcomed the initial opening of the Astrachai border bridge in the last days of this year and noted the importance of the construction of this bridge in the development of trade relations between the two countries.

