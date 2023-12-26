‘Martyrdom of IRGC advisor another sign of terrorist nature of Zionist regime’

Seyyed Razi Mousavi, a veteran advisor of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Syria, was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on the Zainabiyah district of the capital Damascus earlier on Monday afternoon.

Spokesman Nasser Kanaani issued a statement later in the day, saying that “this vicious act is another clear sign of the terrorist nature of the Zionist regime.”

Since its creation, the Israeli regime has committed all kinds of crimes by repeatedly and continuously violating international regulations, the spokesman said, adding that the regime has today committed another cowardly and aggressive terrorist act.

Kanaani extended his condolences to the Iranian nation, the IRGC as well as the family of the martyred advisor, stressing that the Islamic Republic reserves the right to take necessary measures and respond to his killing at the right time and in the right place.

