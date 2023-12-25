Expert outlines Russia recent act against Iran’s islands

Evaluating recent Russia's statement regarding the three Iranian islands, Abdolreza Faraji Rad told ILNA that due to the two-year war with Ukraine, Russia is naturally in a strategic and economic problem.

The Russians have now strategically and geopolitically stepped into America's sphere of influence, he said, adding that although most of the Arab countries are allies of America, it is important for Russia to be present in the southern area of the Persian Gulf and to have a deep connection there.

The expert emphasized that “therefore, if they want these relations to continue, they must give political concessions, and one of these political concessions comes from Iran's pocket.”

