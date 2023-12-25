Iran's FM stresses need for Afghanistan's practical action to solve mutual issues

Amirabdollahian appreciated the valuable initiative of the Islamic Republic of Iran in a situation where the United Nations Security Council and other organizations and countries have become passive.

He thanked Amir Khan Muttaqi and the accompanying delegation for their active participation in this Palestinian conference.

After elaborating on the latest developments in Gaza and the genocide in Gaza and stressing the need for cooperation of all Muslim and freedom-loving countries in helping the Palestinian people, he addressed the bilateral relations between Iran and Afghanistan and called these relations important from different dimensions and the interaction of the two countries.

Amirabdollahian emphasized the need to solve the existing issues between the two countries, including the border, water, etc., and expressed hope that the officials of the Afghan governing body will cooperate in a practical manner to solve the existing problems in this field. In this meeting, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan welcomed Iran's principled positions towards the oppressed Palestinian nation and emphasized the necessity and continuation of supporting the resistance and jihad of the Palestinian people against the Zionist occupation until the final victory. Pointing to the importance of promoting bilateral relations, Amir Khan Motaghi raised various issues in bilateral relations and emphasized the necessity of continuing interactions between the two countries in all fields, including water, border, trade and cooperation in judicial and consular affairs.

