Iran FM accuses US for hindering stoppage of Gaza war

Amirabdollahian made the remarks addressing the Tehran International Conference on Palestine on Saturday.

Noting that the issue of Palestine has always been a top priority for Iran, he thanked the participants for attending the event although it was held on the busy days of the yearend.

Amirabdollahian believed that their presence in the conference indicated their concern for human values and the Palestinian issue which has remained one of the unsolved issues of the international community for decades.

The foreign minister also noted that the UN Security Council has taken no effective measure to stop the Zionist massacre in Gaza.

