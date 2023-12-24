Realization of Palestinian rights ‘top priority’ of Islamic world: Raisi

In a telephone conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Saturday, President Raisi congratulated his counterpart on his reelection, and said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the expansion of relations in various fields with its friendly and Muslim neighbor, Egypt.”

President Raisi pointed out that today the Islamic Republic’s assertion that the Zionist regime is a “cancerous tumor and a serious threat to security, peace, and stability in the region” has been proven to all.

The president said Iran was fully prepared to utilize all capacities to stop the Israeli genocide in Gaza and provide much-needed aid to the oppressed Palestinian people in the besieged territory.

He also called on Egypt to do more to that effect. “We expect Egypt to use all its capacities to halt the Zionist regime's attacks on Gaza, begin humanitarian aid, and uphold the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

El-Sisi, for his part, appreciated Iran’s foreign policy of strengthening relations with regional countries and said Egypt was likewise ready to take practical steps toward resolving issues between the two nations.

