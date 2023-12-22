Iran says will not hesitate to defend its territorial integrity

Kanaani said on Friday that the Iranian islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb, situated in the waters of the Persian Gulf, have eternally belonged to Iran and are an inseparable part of the territory of the Islamic Republic.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran does not consider the territorial integrity and sovereignty over the trio islands negotiable, and any claim by any party in this regard is rejected," he stated.

The official highlighted Iran's policy of strengthening relations with neighboring countries and respecting the principle of good neighborliness, and urged regional countries not to repeat “certain rejected claims".

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will have no doubt in preserving its territorial integrity," he stressed.

The three Persian Gulf islands have historically been part of Iran, proof of which can be found and corroborated by an abundance of historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and worldwide. However, the UAE has repeatedly laid unfounded claim to the islands.

