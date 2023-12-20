Iran FM, Hamas chief discuss latest developments in Gaza

The talks were held in Doha early on Wednesday after the arrival of the Iranian foreign minister there.

During the talks, the Hamas chief underlined that Resistance is still powerful and consistent despite the Zionist regime’s considerable volume of the land and sea attacks and the air strikes against the people in Gaza after 75 days.

In response, the Resistance has inflicted heavy losses on the regime although the Israeli regime and its allies thought that they could overcome the Palestinian movement, Hanieh added.

Although the move to resist against the Zionists brought a heavy cost to the Palestinian nation, the nation has stood by the Resistance movement to defeat the regime, Hanieh stressed.

At his remarks, the Hamas chief appreciated the Islamic Republic for following up the developments in Gaza.

Referring to Amirabdollahian’s visit to Doha which is the fourth since the start of war in Gaza on October 7, Hanieh said such visits are important as they show support for Gaza and Palestine.

Since the date, near 20,000 thousands of whom were children and women have been killed in Gaza.

