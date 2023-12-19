Russia Asserts Necessity of Restarting Iran Nuclear Deal for Global Security

"The Russian Federation is convinced that there is no alternative to the JCPOA. An early restart of the plan is the only way that meets the interests of regional and international security," Nebenzya asserted during a UN Security Council meeting, highlighting JCPOA’s paramount importance for both regional and global security, according to TASS.

Expressing concerns, he urged the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to avoid introducing “controversial elements” in his reports that might imperil the delicate prospects of fully restoring the Vienna agreements.

Guterres has previously acknowledged the JCPOA as the most suitable avenue to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear pursuits.

The Iran deal was reached in Vienna on July 14, 2015, between Iran and the UN Security Council's permanent members together with Germany and the European Union.

The United States returned its sanctions against Iran in 2018 after former US president Donald Trump exited the pact, an agreement between Iran and world countries that would keep the bans lifted in exchange for some voluntary changes in Tehran's nuclear energy program.

Bowing under American pressure, the EU has been toeing the US's sanction line against Iran since Washington's departure from the deal.

Iran has repeatedly made it clear that the only solution to the revival of the JCPOA is the commitment of all parties to the full, effective, and verifiable implementation of the deal.

Since April 2021, several rounds of talks between Iran and the five remaining parties to the JCPOA -Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia- have been held in the Austrian capital to bring the US back into the Iran deal.

endNewsMessage1