Iranians bid farewell to martyrs of Rask terrorist attack

Iran’s Minister of Interior Ahmad Vahidi along with some provincial officials and ordinary people took part in the funeral ceremony in the city of Zahedan, Sistan and Baluchestan Province, on Saturday morning.

Some martyrs of the heinous attack on the police headquarters in Rasak have been transferred to their hometowns in Gilan, Qazvin, Khorasan Razavi, and Bushehr provinces after the funeral in Zahedan to be buried in their birthplaces.

At around 2 a.m. local time on Friday, the police headquarters in Rask County, Sistan and Balouchestan Province, was attacked by the so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group. Eleven police forces were killed and seven more wounded, some in critical condition, in the attack.

On Thursday night, the terrorist group Jaish al-Adl attacked a police headquarters in Sistan and Baluchestan province. Several terrorists were also killed and injured in the fierce confrontation; one of these terrorists has been arrested.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general, stated on Friday to condemn the brutal attack.

