News code : ۱۴۲۷۸۹۹
11 police officers martyred in terror attack in southeastern Iran
11 Iranian police officers were martyred in Sistan and Baluchestan province in a terrorist attack on Thursday night in Rusk County.
Deputy Governor-General of Sistan and Baluchestan province, Alireza Marhamati said on Friday that atleast 11 Iranian police officers were martyred in this province in a terrorist attack on Thursday night in Rusk County.
According to Sistan and Baluchestan Police website, in this attack, a number of terrorists were killed and injured, as well as a number of police officers were injured and martyred.
Rask County is one of the counties of Sistan and Baluchistan located in the southeastern Iran.