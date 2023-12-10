US responsible for crimes committed by Zionist regime in Gaza

In reaction to the US decision to veto a United Nations Security Council resolution on the immediate truce in Gaza, Bahadori Jahromi said that the US vetoed the draft ceasefire resolution in Gaza for the second time. There is now no doubt that the US government is responsible for the war crimes committed by the child-killing Zionist regime in the massacre of 17,000 Palestinians, 12,000 of whom are defenseless children and women.

The United States on Friday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as the Zionist regime continues its relentless bombardment of the besieged territory.

Thirteen members of the council voted in favor of the resolution, put forward by the United Arab Emirates, while Britain abstained.

The US on October 18 vetoed a UN Security Council resolution put forward by Brazil that demanded humanitarian pauses in Gaza.

The Zionist regime waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, into the occupied territories.

At least 17,177 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, and more than 46,000 others wounded since the occupying entity waged the ongoing war on Gaza.

