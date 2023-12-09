Amirabdollahian, Guterres review latest situation in Palestine over phone

Amirabdollahian in his phone call with Guterres said that the Zionist regime's claims of violation of ceasefire terms by Hamas are completely false.

He added that despite efforts for the continuation of the truce, the US's support for the continuation of the Israeli regime's military attacks has made it difficult to achieve a lasting ceasefire.

Appreciating Guterres's action in invoking "Article 99 of the United Nations Charter" regarding the developments in Palestine and Gaza, Amirabdollahia emphasized that this is a brave action to maintain international peace and security.

The UN Secretary-General, for his part, said that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is catastrophic.

Guterres added that invoking Article 99 of the UN Charter has not been done since 1989, but due to the complex situation in Gaza and Palestine, the process has been invoked.

He called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to avert a humanitarian catastrophe.

