President Raisi calls for urgent solution to stop war in Gaza

In a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, President Raisi emphasized the importance of preventing bombings in Gaza, where a child is martyred every ten minutes.

Raisi further stated that Iran and Russia have good cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, and knowledge-based enterprises, and better steps can be taken in the interests of the two countries and the government.

Criticizing the unilateralism and unjust world order, he added that their manifestation can be seen in Gaza.

He also slammed the US and Western countries for their support of the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza and expressed regret that international organizations and organizations claiming to support human rights have lost their effectiveness.

For his part, President Putin emphasized the importance of discussing regional issues, particularly Palestine.

He also highlighted that the relations between Russia and Iran are developing rapidly, adding that according to the plan, the signing of the agreement to establish free trade between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union is in Russia’s plan.

President Raisi arrived in Moscow on Thursday at the official invitation of his Russian counterpart and was welcomed at Vnukovo International Airport by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

