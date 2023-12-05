'Caspian Sea littoral states to discuss Palestine's conditions, Zionist regime’s crimes'

Amirabdollahian arrived in Moscow early on Tuesday to partake in the Caspian Sea littoral states.

Upon arrival, he said that the focus of the meeting would be on strengthening economic and trade cooperation between the littoral countries of the Caspian Sea.

Referring to the meetings with counterparts, the top diplomat also said that in the bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, he will pursue last year’s agreements between the presidents of the two countries.

The meeting of the Caspian Sea littoral states will be held with the participation of foreign Ministers of Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan.

The meeting will discuss the most important issues related to the Caspian Sea area, such as the security of the Caspian region, expansion of economic relations, sea transportation, trade, energy, environment, and related legal issues.

