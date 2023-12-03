News code : ۱۴۲۴۲۳۵
Omani FM due in Tehran to review developments in Gaza
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman Sayyid Badr Albusaidi is to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on Sunday in a bid to discuss the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.
The two sides are to discuss the most important issues of mutual interest and bilateral relations, regional issues, including the dire conditions in Gaza and the need for a ceasefire, sending humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.
The diplomats reviewed developments in Gaza over the phone on December 1.
Both sides called for a lasting ceasefire, sending humanitarian aid, and the effective international community's act for this purpose.