Iran, EU call for immediate halt to Gaza war

During the talks that were held on Saturday night, Amirabdollahian also stressed the need for sending humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians in Gaza.

He warned against the Israeli regime’s plan for the forced migration of Palestinians from their land and blamed the current situation on occupation and aggression by the regime.

Amirabdollahian also warned of the possibility of the war expanding to other parts of the region in case the Israeli regime does not stop its crimes in the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

The top Iranian diplomat criticized US support for the Israeli regime, saying that Washington’s supportive policies are encouraging Tel Aviv to continue its military aggression and killing of civilians in Gaza, and are an important cause of spreading the war.

Borrell, on his part, said that tensions in Gaza and the West Bank should be stopped as soon as possible, adding that the European Union is engaged in efforts to make Israel respect international law.

He admitted that Iran plays a role in helping de-escalate tensions in the region, and said that the EU also shares the view that the Palestinian issue must be resolved through diplomacy, and the continuation of military attacks only exacerbates the crisis.

