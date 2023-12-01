'Israeli regime’s COP28 presence worthy of consideration amid Gaza genocide'

The top Iranian diplomat made the comment on Thursday during a phone talk with his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan whose country hosts this year’s annual COP conference in Dubai from Nov. 30-Dec. 12.

The Gaza war and the ongoing ceasefire in the besieged territory was the main topic of the conversation.

Amirabdollahian said that “the presence of the Israeli occupying regime’s officials in this [COP28] conference, with regard to recent genocide and war crimes by the Zionists, is worthy of serious consideration.”

He also said that Islamic countries should keep up their efforts aimed at a complete halt to the “war crimes of the Zionist regime” and sending more humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The United Nations Security Council is also expected to issue an effective resolution in order to fulfill its duties towards the Palestinian people, the Iranian foreign minister said.

The Emirati official elaborated on his country’s measures at regional and international bodies in order for the ceasefire to take place in Gaza, saying that the UAE will do its outmost to help prolong the truce and increase the amount of the humanitarian aid bound for Gaza.

