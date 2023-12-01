Iran FM, in letters to regional blocs’ leaders, urges more efforts to end Gaza war

Amirabdollahian sent his letters, the last day of an extended truce between the Israeli regime and Hamas resistance movement, which paused seven weeks of relentless airstrikes in the Gaza Strip where more than 15,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed.

Writing to Imangali Tasmagambetov, the secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) -- an intergovernmental military alliance in Eurasia -- the top Iranian diplomat called for more effective steps to help permanently end the Israeli regime’s attacks on the Gaza Strip and lift its blockade of the territory.

The Iranian foreign minister also sent a letter to Kao Kim Hourn, the secretary general of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, known as ASEAN.

Pointing out to the Israeli crimes over the past several weeks in Gaza, including the killing of more than 15,000 Palestinians as well as destroying key infrastructures and using banned weapons, Amirabdollahian stressed that international bodies have the responsibility that the regime is held to account over those crimes.

The Iranian foreign minister echoed similar comments in letters to leaders of the African Union and ALBA, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America.

Amirabdollahian also thanked them over their support for the people of Gaza as well as their emphasis on the necessity of respecting international humanitarian law.

The Islamic Republic has been engaged in diplomatic efforts aimed at supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza ever since the Israeli regime launched its war there on October 7 following Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by Hamas resistance movement earlier that day.

