UN atomic agency responsible for Israeli regime’s nuke threats: AEOI chief

Mohammad Eslami, who leads the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said on Wednesday, that Israel continues to threaten the world with nuclear bomb attacks while it has refused to sign IAEA’s protocols banning the spread of the use of such weapons.

“The IAEA bears the ultimate responsibility for any incident,” said Eslami while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Cabinets session in Tehran.

The comments came weeks after an Israeli minister said that the regime should use nuclear bombs in its attacks against Gaza where it has been involved in a relentless military campaign since early October.

That comes as Israel has not publicly admitted to possessing nuclear weapons.

Eslami said the threats have revealed the real nature and intentions of the Zionist regime for the world. He said the regime had previously threatened to use nuclear bombs against Iran.

endNewsMessage1